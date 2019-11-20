48°
Shooting in Central draws large response from law enforcement near Greenwell Springs Rd

1 hour 20 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Police are assisting East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road.

Shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. on the 58th hundred block of Cherryl Drive. Along with Central police and EBR deputies, a helicopter was seen circling the area. K-9 units were also called to the scene.

Officers were surrounding the area with their guns drawn and a spotlight out. No reports of injuries at this time. EBRSO is investigating.

