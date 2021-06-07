86°
Shooting at Eunice graduation party kills one, wounds a second
EUNICE - Over the weekend, a graduation party in Eunice took a deadly turn when someone opened fire, killing one person and wounding a second, KATC reports.
The deadly incident occurred early Sunday morning, just after midnight in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Local police say they've identified the suspect as a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing since March.
According to authorities, the gunfire killed a 32-year-old man who was shot in the torso and died at the scene of the crime.
A second man, 30, was shot three times and is being treated at a Lafayette hospital, KATC reports.
Police say the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.
At this time, the motive that fueled the shooting remains unclear.