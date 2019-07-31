79°
Sheriff's office welcomes new K-9s to 'APSO family'

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has two new K-9 deputies.

According to the department, Brenda and Kira are Belgian Malinois and are newest members of the "APSO family." Both dogs are going through training for the next few weeks before coming back to the parish.

