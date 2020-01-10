Sheriff's Office: Man caught selling drugs in parking lot of Ragusa's Meat Market

Johndraell Dunn

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested one man after following up on several anonymous complaints regarding drugs being sold and used near Ragusa's Meat Market on Greenwell Street.

Authorities say they were in an unmarked vehicle observing the area with binoculars when they saw 20-year-old Johndraell Dunn carry out multiple drug deals.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office worked with members of the SCAT Division to apprehend Dunn at the vehicle he'd been using and in doing so, discovered that Dunn was accompanied by a woman named Kaylah Janatsch, who was seated behind the wheel.

One of the officials reported that as he stood near Janatsch's vehicle, he got a strong whiff of marijuana.

According to a police report, when Dunn was asked to step out of the vehicle and searched, a ball of aluminum foil containing marijuana was found in one of his pockets along with $72 and a digital scale, which was in his front left jacket pocket.

Janatsch's vehicle was searched and authorities say they didn't find any contraband.

When she was questioned about how she knew Dunn, Janatsch said she knew him from around the store and authorities decided to release her.

Dunn was found to already have an active bench warrant for simple burglary.

He was arrested on charges of dist/manuf of schedule 1 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.