Sheriff's office identifies man killed in shooting
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's investigators in East Baton Rouge Parish identified a man Tuesday who died after he was shot in the parish yesterday.
An EBRSO spokesperson said 25-year-old Michael Smith died as a result of his injuries Monday evening.
Deputies said Smith was shot in the 300 block of Springfield Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies found him injured at the scene when they arrived, and said detectives are still investigating what happened.
The sheriff's office told News 2 Smith was identified through his fingerprints, and had an extensive criminal history.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.
