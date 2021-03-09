Sheriff's office identifies man killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's investigators in East Baton Rouge Parish identified a man Tuesday who died after he was shot in the parish yesterday.

An EBRSO spokesperson said 25-year-old Michael Smith died as a result of his injuries Monday evening.

Deputies said Smith was shot in the 300 block of Springfield Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies found him injured at the scene when they arrived, and said detectives are still investigating what happened.

The sheriff's office told News 2 Smith was identified through his fingerprints, and had an extensive criminal history.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.