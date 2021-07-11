Sheriff releases statement, man dressed as woman still wanted in heist

LIVINGSTON- Sheriff Jason Ard released a statement via Facebook Saturday afternoon, after his family's pick-up truck was stolen from a restaurant in Baton Rouge a day earlier.

"Criminals don't discriminate. Even though I wear a 'Sheriff's Hat', I'm now a victim," Ard said.

The crooks were able to manipulate the keypad on the exterior of the truck's door to get inside a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. Once inside, they discovered the key to the truck- which was hidden- along with a gun and a purse containing a wallet with credit cards.

The truck was found, ditched, but the items were gone. A credit card was used at a gas station a few hours after the theft by people in a red, 2-door Honda. One individual described as a "person of interest" could be a man dressed as a woman in a blue dress East Baton Rouge deputies said. The dress was stained with blood.

"Take it from me, don't ever let your guard down," Ard posted.

" It doesn't matter who you are or where you are - anyone can be a victim."

