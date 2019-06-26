84°
Sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house

1 year 3 months 1 week ago Friday, March 16 2018 Mar 16, 2018 March 16, 2018 8:50 AM March 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Birmingham News

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff legally used more than $750,000 of funds meant to feed inmates to purchase a beach house.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin told The Birmingham News he follows a state law passed before World War II that allows sheriffs to keep “excess” inmate-feeding funds for themselves. Entrekin reported on state ethics forms that he made “more than $250,000” each of the past three years through the funds.

The sheriff’s annual salary is more than $93,000.

He and his wife purchased a four-bedroom house with an in-ground pool and canal access in September for $740,000. Entrekin got a $592,000 mortgage. The home is one of several properties with a total assessed value of more than $1.7 million that the couple owns together or separately.

