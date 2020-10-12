Sheriff knocked unconscious by storm debris Friday while helping injured deputy

WEST FELICIANA - The West Feliciana sheriff was briefly knocked unconscious by a falling tree over the weekend, just moments after helping a deputy who crashed because of debris from Hurricane Delta.

The sheriff's office says the series of events unfolded Friday night after a tree fell in front of Sgt. Bryan Herrin as he was driving. Herrin swerved to avoid the debris and crashed into another tree, suffering a concussion, cuts to his head and a cracked nose.

According to the department, Sheriff Brian Spillman arrived to help the deputy but suffered his own freak accident. Spillman was last to leave the crash scene and was hit by another falling tree while walking back to his car.

The sheriff's office says the tree struck Spillman on the head, briefly knocking him out. When the sheriff regained consciousness, he called for assistance. He too was rushed to a hospital and treated for a concussion and lacerations to his head.

Both the sheriff and deputy were hospitalized overnight and released the next day.