Sheriff identifies body found in Mississippi River as Baton Rouge man
VENTRESS - Authorities found a body between two barges in Pointe Coupee Parish over the weekend.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered Saturday evening about two miles south of the Audubon Bridge. Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion said it's unclear how long the body had been there.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office has identified the body as Matthew Thomas, 34, of Baton Rouge.
The department does not suspect foul play in Thomas' death at this time.
