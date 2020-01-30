Sheriff hires former BRPD chief to run training program

BATON ROUGE - Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has joined the ranks of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Dabadie started earlier this month and oversees the department's training division.

Dabadie announced he was stepping down as police chief in July 2017. The move came after several months of tension between his department and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. During her campaign, Broome said she intended to replace Dabadie once in office.

Following his tenure with BRPD, Dabadie spent time in the training division with Louisiana State Police.

Dabadie's position will oversee various training elements, including shooting range programs, field training officers, prison staff and the Capital Area Training Academy. He will hold the rank of major with EBRSO.

Dabadie is a career lawman: Having spent 32 years with Baton Rouge Police and the last couple with State Police. His father was also in law enforcement and was killed in a line-of-duty motorcycle crash while serving for Baton Rouge Police in April 1984.