Sheriff: Drug-dealing couple arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - A couple was arrested Wednesday after a weeks-long investigation into their involvement in dealing drugs, authorities said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were tipped off in early June about 38-year-old Lauren King dealing drugs through the parish.

During the investigation, deputies learned 46-year-old Allen Ambrose was behind the drug operation and King was his girlfriend.

Deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday for a storage unit on Energy Drive and Barringer Foreman Road. Deputies said while executing the warrant, Ambrose saw deputies and ran away, throwing a two-ounce bag of meth.

After Ambrose's arrest, deputies said they found 9.2 pounds of meth, $4,850 in cash, one ounce of marijuana and four tabs of LSD.

Ambrose was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting an officer, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King was booked as a fugitive from Livingston Parish for possession of Schedule I drugs.