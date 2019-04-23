Sheriff: Contractor took $40K from flood victim, never started repairs

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of failing to complete work on a flood-damaged home.

According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Ellis St. Pierre was arrested Friday. An investigation revealed that St. Pierre received $40,000 to rebuild a home in 2017 but didn't finish the work.

The victim received a refund of $20,000 from the suspect's business partner, but they never received the remainder of the funds.

St. Pierre was charged with residential contractor fraud. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.