Sheriff: Body found in submerged vehicle along I-10 confirmed as missing La. woman

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

WAVELAND, Miss. - Sheriff's deputies discovered a body inside a submerged vehicle belonging to a missing woman Friday. The car was found along I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Authorities have confirmed the body found in the vehicle is missing Louisiana woman, Courtney Johnson.

Deputies were searching waters along the interstate near the Waveland exit for signs of Johnson, who went missing Tuesday evening after leaving work in Baton Rouge. Officials said she was headed to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi to meet up with friends.

On Friday, the sheriff's office confirmed Johnson's car was found submerged in a body of water around that area.

Deputies were searching eight miles past the Mississippi border when they found the car.

The department says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Johnson, 34, was not seen or heard from since Tuesday evening after making a call to a friend around 6:30 p.m. while driving on I-12.

Scott Lee, a spokesperson from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, said they were working with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to investigate her disappearance.

Johnson's mother said she suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, which can cause her to become fatigued.

“There are so many things that run through your mind and you just want to cry but then you just want her to run into your arms. You want her to run into your arms. I do not wish this upon anybody to go through what we are going through,” said Johnson's mother. “This is my one and only child. My one and only child.”

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 985-276-1348 or 985-898-2338.