Sheriff: Armed intruder killed during Slidell home invasion early Tuesday morning

SLIDELL - A home invader was killed after forcing his way into a Slidell home early Tuesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Rue De La Paix. The department said a 911 call initially came in around that time, but the caller hung up before law enforcement could get details on the situation.

Authorities called the number back and a woman explained that the intruder entered the house and got into a fight with the homeowner and another person who was staying there.

All three involved in the encounter were hurt, and the unnamed burglar was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a statement. One of the people who was inside the home at the time of the attack remains hospitalized in stable condition.

At this time, investigators believe the attacker targeted the home and that it was not a random break-in.