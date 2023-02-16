65°
Sheriff: 7 facing charges after drug bust at Ascension Parish home

Thursday, February 16 2023
ST. AMANT - Seven people are facing charges after a drug bust at an Ascension Parish home.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered a group was distributing illegal drugs—including methamphetamine and heroin—out of a house on Gary Babin Road in St. Amant.

Six were arrested in Ascension Parish on the following charges:

-Cole Villeneuve, 28: possession of methamphetamine

-Brandon Lumbard, 29: possession of methamphetamine

-Brooke Barriant, 29: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

-Jessica Perry 40: possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

-Brianna Goodrich, 24: possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia

-Dwayne Variani, 48: distribution of methamphetamine and possession of heroin

An arrest warrant was also issued for Tregg Babin, 54, for his involvement. Deputies say he was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish after a pursuit with law enforcement.

Babin will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail for felony bench warrant for theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

This is an ongoing investigation.

