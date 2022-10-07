Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Guy Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.

Watson was charged with possession of crack cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia, but he was also charged with the creation and operation of a "clandestine laboratory."

Watson was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail.