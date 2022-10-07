63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

1 hour 25 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 7:41 AM October 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. 

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Guy Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home. 

Watson was charged with possession of crack cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia, but he was also charged with the creation and operation of a "clandestine laboratory."

Trending News

Watson was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days