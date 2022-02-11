71°
Sheriff: 19-year-old gunman walked up to car parked in Ascension neighborhood, opened fire

Friday, February 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly walked up to a car sitting in a suburban neighborhood and fired a gun at two people inside.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday as the victims were sitting in the vehicle on Ira Babin Drive, just off Swamp Road. A man in the driver's seat was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital. The passenger escaped unharmed. 

Investigators identified Mason Alper, 19, of Geismar as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alper later turned himself in. He was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.

