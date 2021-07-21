Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested, allegedly killed man during drug deal on Tiger Bend Road

85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 day 21 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 10:45 AM July 20, 2021 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death inside of his car.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Keishune Thomas, 20, was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday. His body was inside a vehicle sitting in a parking lot near the intersection of Tiger Bend and Quinn Drive.

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old Monday night. The department believes the teen killed the victim and was part of a drug operation. Deputies executed a search warrant at the teenager's home and seized drugs, guns and cash.

State Police helped confirm one of the guns seized was used in the Tiger Bend shooting.

The teenager later admitted he was meeting Thomas for a drug deal, but he shot the victim, robbed him and stole his cell phone. The suspect added that he destroyed the phone to avoid being linked to the killing.

The teen, who is not being identified at this time, will be booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

