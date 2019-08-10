Latest Weather Blog
Shelters closing after area braced for Barry
Most shelters are closing as of Sunday.
Below is a listed a shelter sites throughout the capital area.
Easton Baton Rouge
F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University - 801 Harding Blvd
- staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.
Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road in Baker
- residents should bring their own pillow, blankets, etc.
Ascension Parish
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
-opens at 8 p.m.
- The center is accepting animals, but larger animals will need to pay for stalls. The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.
Livingston Parish
- S Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Rd., Walker - Open indefinitely'
Morgan City
Berwick Civic Center
