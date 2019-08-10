Shelters closing after area braced for Barry

Most shelters are closing as of Sunday.

Below is a listed a shelter sites throughout the capital area.

Easton Baton Rouge

F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University - 801 Harding Blvd

- staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.

FG Clark Activity Center 798 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge 70807

Mobile Animal Shelter at FG Clark Center 798 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge 70807

Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road in Baker

- residents should bring their own pillow, blankets, etc.

Ascension Parish

Lamar Dixon Expo Center

-opens at 8 p.m.

- The center is accepting animals, but larger animals will need to pay for stalls. The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.

Livingston Parish

- S Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Rd., Walker - Open indefinitely'

Morgan City

Berwick Civic Center