78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shelter at Lamar Dixon Expo Center closes

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Friday, September 16 2016 Sep 16, 2016 September 16, 2016 3:31 PM September 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – Ascension Homeland Security has closed its shelter for flood victims at the Lamar Dixon Center as of Friday morning.

The shelter transitioned from being operated by the Red Cross to the parish homeland security office on Monday, Sept. 12. Parish employees met with families to locate them alternative housing and put them in touch with organizations to provide them with assistance. All residents were placed in rental homes or hotels.

Those who were eligible for the Transitional Shelter Assistance program were successfully placed in hotels throughout the week.

Trending News

The Ascension Parish disaster recovery center remains operational Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. located in the banquet rooms of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The shelter was open for 35 days with the help of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, FEMA, Volunteer Ascension, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and multiple staff members. According to officials, at its peak occupancy, the shelter housed nearly 800 residents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days