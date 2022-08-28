Shelter at Lamar Dixon Expo Center closes

ASCENSION – Ascension Homeland Security has closed its shelter for flood victims at the Lamar Dixon Center as of Friday morning.

The shelter transitioned from being operated by the Red Cross to the parish homeland security office on Monday, Sept. 12. Parish employees met with families to locate them alternative housing and put them in touch with organizations to provide them with assistance. All residents were placed in rental homes or hotels.

Those who were eligible for the Transitional Shelter Assistance program were successfully placed in hotels throughout the week.

The Ascension Parish disaster recovery center remains operational Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. located in the banquet rooms of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.



The shelter was open for 35 days with the help of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, FEMA, Volunteer Ascension, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and multiple staff members. According to officials, at its peak occupancy, the shelter housed nearly 800 residents.