Shamsud-Din Jabbar traveled to New Orleans twice before Bourbon Street attack, FBI says

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI announced in a press conference Sunday, that the Bourbon Street attacker, who killed 14 people, traveled to New Orleans twice months before the attack as well as Egypt, Canada and a Texas gun store.

An FBI official said Shamsud-Din Jabbar traveled to Cairo, Egypt in the summer of 2023 and to Ontario, Canada shortly after. He made at least two trips to New Orleans in the months before the attack, once in October and once in November.

It is unclear why Jabbar chose New Orleans to attack, officials say.

In October officials say he rode through the French Quarter on a bicycle filming through Meta Glasses, which can discretely record video or livestream, but look like regular glasses. Jabbar was wearing these smart glasses during the Bourbon Street attack but he did not activate the glasses to livestream or record.

Before the attack around 2:20 a.m., Jabbar placed an IED in a cooler on Bourbon and St. Peter's Street. Investigators said someone dragged the cooler to a block on Bourbon and Orleans Street, which is where the cooler was found. Authorities said they have no reason to believe the person who dragged the cooler was involved.

Around 3:15 a.m. Jabbar placed a second IED in a bucket-type cooler at Bourbon and Toulouse Street, officials say.

Shortly after the attack around 5 a.m., which the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism, a fire was reported at the rental home Jabbar was staying at in Mandeville. The New Orleans Fire Department said they found multiple explosives when they entered the home. An FBI official said they strongly believe Jabbar is solely responsible for the Mandeville house fire, and determined he set the fire before he went to Bourbon Street.

Investigators said the explosive materials found showed he was inexperienced with explosives and they have "field tested" those materials since the attack.

Officials said if New Orleans police officers had taken longer to respond, Jabbar could have detonated the explosives he planted using a detonator that was found in his rented Ford F-150.

Jabbar was inspired by an Islamic State terror group, officials said.

The FBI thinks Jabbar acted alone on New Year's Day and said there is no indication more people will be arrested in connection with this attack.

"Lone actors present a particular challenge to law enforcement and intelligence because they are difficult to identify, investigate, and disrupt—especially when their radicalization and communication with other like-minded individuals happens online as is believed to be the case with the New Orleans attacker," FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia, who works in the agency's counterterrorism division said.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help with this investigation. Anyone with details can call the FBI's toll-free tip line 1-800-225-5324. You can also submit an online tip here.

The FBI announced that a family assistance center is being set up at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church on Elysian Fields. Officials say the center will be open between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, and then will operate weekdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center will stay open until officials feel they have provided everything they can to victims and loved ones.

"From day one, we did not waiver in regards to making sure that our victims were a top priority, in addition to the families,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Mayor Cantrell also said she has called in a tactical expert to review safety measures, such as bollards, before upcoming events like the Superbowl and Mardi Gras.