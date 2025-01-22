All 14 killed in New Orleans attack identified; here's what we know

NEW ORLEANS — All 14 people killed in an attack on pedestrians celebrating New Year's Eve along Bourbon Street, including two Baton Rouge men, have been identified.

Deaths:

These are the known deaths as a result of the attack thus far.

- Reggie Hunter, Baton Rouge

- Kareem Badawi, Baton Rouge

- Tiger Bech, Lafayette

- Nikyra Dedaux, Gulfport, Mississippi

- Matthew Tenedorio, Carierre, Mississippi

- Nicole Perez, Metairie

- Hubert Gauthreaux, Marrero

- Drew Dauphin, Auburn, Alabama

- Brandon Taylor, Harvey

- Billy DiMaio, New Jersey

- Terrence Kennedy, New Orleans

- Elliot Wilkinson, Slidell

- Edward Pettifer, a British citizen from London

- Latasha Polk, New Orleans

The attacker, who was believed to be inspired by the Islamic State to drive a truck through Bourbon Street, also died.

All victims except Polk were confirmed to have died in an update from the New Orleans coroner on Friday. Polk's family confirmed her death.

The preliminary cause of death for all the victims was listed as blunt force injuries.

A Baton Rouge man who traveled to New Orleans overnight to celebrate New Year's Eve on a whim died in the attack. Reggie Hunter, 37, died, according to a cousin, Shirell Jackson. Hunter was the father of two, Jackson said. His family organized a GoFundMe.

Two Episcopal alumni were victims of the attack; Kareem Badawi died as a result of the attack and Parker Vidrine was critically injured. A prayer service will be held at the Lewis Family Memorial Chapel Thursday at 6 p.m.

Badawi's family put out a statement describing Kareem as an outstanding person who was incredibly smart and dedicated to his studies as he majored in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alabama.

"But what truly set Kareem apart was his kindness," the Badawi family said. "He was sweet, loving and caring, always there for his family and friends. Kareem's smile and humor truly lit up every room. With his bright future ahead of him, Kareem was destined for great things, and he’ll be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Additionally, a football player from St. Thomas More Catholic High School was among the dead. Tiger Bech was 28. The high school's athletic director, Kim Broussard, said Bech was taken to the hospital after the attack and was kept on life support until his family could arrive.

"There was only one Tiger Bech. He was a great kid, he was fun to coach, fun to be around. It's a big loss for our community," St. Thomas More Catholic High School Principal Martin Cannon said.

Tiger Bech played football at Princeton, which also announced the death. Bech's brother Jack played football at LSU.

Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us ?? https://t.co/8sSFf564Mb — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) January 1, 2025

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association, or LHSCA, issued a statement saying they were "praying for strength, faith, and comfort" for the families affected and for New Orleans. They said it was "tough hearing about the loss of multiple LHSAA."

A woman from Mississippi said on Facebook her daughter, Nikyra Dedaux, 18, was among those killed.

"When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them…this was an act of terrorism and now my baby is gone y’all...my baby is gone she is no longer with us," Melissa Dedeaux said.

Dedeaux's friend, Zion Parsons, said a vehicle suddenly appeared and he watched it hit Dedeaux. He said he watched as authorities put a tarp over Dedeaux's body and he called their family.

“I hadn’t had time to cry up until I called her mother and she asked me, ‘Where’s my baby’,” Parsons said. “That broke me.”

Additionally, Nicole Perez, 27, died in the attacks. A GoFundMe set up by a friend said she left behind a son.

Matthew Tenedorio, a graduate of Pearl River Central High School in Carriere, Mississippi, died in the attacks, according to family. A GoFundMe set up by his cousins said he worked as an audiovisual technician for the Superdome.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans put out a statement saying Tenedorio was "young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans."

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, was an alumnus of Archbishop Shaw in Marrero. The high school announced his death around 8:20 p.m.

Drew Dauphin was a 2023 Auburn University alum who died in the attack, according to a statement from the university.

New Jersey tourist and graduate student at Chestnut Hill College in Pennsylvania Billy DiMaio, 25, was also killed in the attack, NOLA.com reports.

"He was a good, humble kid. He loved life," DiMaio's father said to NOLA.com.

Audacy, the company DiMaio worked for, issued a statement saying DiMaio was a New York-based account executive who "will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness."

Terrence Kennedy, 63, a New Orleans native, also died in the attack, according to WWLTV. His niece, Monisha James, said he was known as "Terry" and was a nice and quiet man in a Facebook post.

Elliot Wilkinson was identified Friday as a victim. He was from south Louisiana but a hometown was not immediately confirmed.

His brother Cecil Wilkinson, of Lafayette, wrote on Facebook: "To my little brother Elliot Wilkinson you was loved and you will truly be missed. I know life was hard for you at times. But I wasn't expecting to get the phone call this morning."

His high school friend Jessica Schech reached out to WBRZ, telling us she went to Fountainbleu High with Wilkinson in Mandeville.

"He was funny," Schech said. "He had a good personality; he would take anyone in. He would help you out no matter what."

Brandon Taylor, 43, of Harvey, Louisiana, was confirmed as one of the victims by the New Orleans coroner.

According to WWL, who cited family members who attended the vigil, 45-year-old mother Latasha Polk was killed during the Bourbon Street attack. She is survived by her 14-year-old son. Her family said she was a nurse's assistant.

Family members of 45 year old Latasha Polk came to the vigil to pray. She may be the last unidentified victim of the #BourbonStreet attack. Polk worked in the medical field here in NOLA and had a teenage child. They posted her picture on the last nameless cross pic.twitter.com/zxTIBGIxA3 — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) January 5, 2025

The BBC said Edward Pettifer, 31, had traveled to New Orleans for the holiday. The Telegraph reported Pettifer's stepmother took care of Prince William and Prince Henry during their childhood.

King deeply saddened over Briton's death in New Orleans attack, palace sources say https://t.co/vz0s53e9lE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 4, 2025

Injuries:

According to a friend, Adam Hedge was injured in the attack and sustained injuries to his lower extremities after being hit by the vehicle. The friend is operating a GoFundMe here.

Additionally, Jeremi Sensky, Ryan Quigley, Elle Eisele, and Steele Idelson were confirmed to be injured in the attack. Quigley is a close friend to Tiger Bech and Sensky is a disabled man who narrowly avoided gunfire when he was thrown from his wheelchair during the attack.

At least one University of Georgia student visiting for the football team's playoff appearance against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. The student was critically injured and is being treated for injuries.

Nola.com reports a mother from Alabama, Alexis Scott-Windham, had her foot run over by the speeding truck and was also caught by one of the gunshots.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement on social media. "As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event."

At least 35 people were injured in the attack, among them two Israeli nationals. A representative of the Israeli Consulate in Houston and the Southwest is “on his way to New Orleans,” at the direction of the Israeli Foreign Minister, a spokesman told ABC News.