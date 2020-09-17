87°
Sex offender confesses to inappropriate relationship with minor, police say
THIBODAUX - Authorities charged a sex offender with failure to register and notify as a sex offender & molestation of a juvenile.
The Thibodaux Police Department arrested 38-year-old Aljyross Smith.
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the TPD started an investigation involving a sexual relationship between Smith and a juvenile.
During the investigation Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division learned that Smith was accused of sexual intercourse and multiple sexual encounters with a girl under the age of 17.
Later Smith confessed that the allegations were true.
Smith was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $110,000.00 bond.
