Several tornadoes confirmed across capital area after severe weather Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down across different parishes Thursday.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome also confirmed at least one person died Thursday morning. Police said the call initially came in as a reported drowning on Chippewa Street.

The flash flooding shut down many state offices and roadways in the Baton Rouge area. Most roads reopened around 6 p.m.

A surreal photo from about I -110 at Gov. mansion curve @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/33ErRA33k4 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 6, 2019

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus Thursday morning. Some cars were overturned, but there were no injuries and no interruptions to patient care.

An EF-2 was confirmed in Sorrento, which damaged an ExxonMobil plant and injured five workers. Two more EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Livingston Parish, one along Satsuma Road just southwest of Colyell and another near the intersection of Cook Road and Austin Street. Another Ef-1 was confirmed in Prairieville.

Firefighters say another possible tornado touched down in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd. A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex. They also had to help a woman get out of a flooded car.

Several businesses have also closed due to flooding, including Movie Taverns at Citiplace and Juban Crossing.

Power outages have also been reported Thursday morning.

Some very high water along Highland Road bear E. Harding @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UIkeoIFI9U — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 6, 2019

KATC is also reporting flooding in Lafayette. Portions of Camellia Blvd. are closed. The Scott Police Department also closed multiple roadways.