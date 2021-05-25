Several people hurt after explosion at gas well along Louisiana coast

MORGAN CITY - Several workers were hurt after a natural gas well near the coast of Louisiana erupted into flames.

Texas Petroleum Investment Company said the incident happened at a well in the Belle Isle Field. The company said the situation first began Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well.

Authorities said they received reports around 3 p.m. Tuesday that as many as eight victims suffered varying burn injuries. They were taken to a dock in Morgan City by boat and are being moved to a hospital from that location.

Read the full statement from Texas Petroleum below.

Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control.