81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several people hurt after explosion at gas well along Louisiana coast

3 hours 50 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 4:01 PM May 25, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - Several workers were hurt after a natural gas well near the coast of Louisiana erupted into flames.

Texas Petroleum Investment Company said the incident happened at a well in the Belle Isle Field. The company said the situation first began Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. 

Authorities said they received reports around 3 p.m. Tuesday that as many as eight victims suffered varying burn injuries. They were taken to a dock in Morgan City by boat and are being moved to a hospital from that location.

Read the full statement from Texas Petroleum below. 

Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days