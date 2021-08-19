Several LSU Greek chapters must test for COVID after 'high traces' of virus found in wastewater system

BATON ROUGE - Members of multiple LSU fraternities and sororities must get tested for COVID-19 after traces of the virus were found in the campus wastewater system.

On Thursday, a notice sent out to members of some Greek chapters told them they must get tested at an approved on-campus site within 48 hours, adding that a failure to get tested could constitute a code of conduct violation and may "impact your ability to remain on campus and participate in any in-person activities."

An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ on Thursday the notice went out after "high traces" of COVID appeared in wastewater testing results taken from parts of the campus. The university contacted all chapters located in the area where the virus was found.

LSU introduced the wastewater testing program last fall to help monitor the campus for potential COVID outbreaks. The university said it checks the water a few times each week.

On Wednesday, LSU reported that about 40 percent of its student body reported being vaccinated for the coronavirus so far.

