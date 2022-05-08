Several homes damaged in massive fire at Bluebonnet complex

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department fought a blaze at a residential complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard late Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at the Lakes at Bluebonnet apartments, located on the corner of Bluebonnet and Burbank Drive. At the scene, crews found two condos engulfed in flames.

Investigators say preliminary findings suggest the cause of the fire was electrical.

Fire officials say the fire spread rapidly through building 16, which has six units. Firefighters called for a second alarm around 10:13 p.m. That brought the total to two ladders, five engines, and two rescue companies.

Officials said there was an issue with a lack of water from hydrants on site, which are privately owned and maintained. The Chief of Fire Prevention at St. George said Friday that the water valve supplying the hydrants on the property had recently been shut off to repair leaks but had not been restored. It's been turned back on as off Friday afternoon.

Although that proved to be an inconvenience, a fire department official said it didn't delay firefighters from dowsing the fire due to each engine carrying 1,000 gallons of water. The initial water flow on the fire was from the engine's internal tanks.

Here’s some better pictures — looks like the fire started in the garage area @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YyCUh1GSYU — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) May 3, 2019

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and successfully prevent it from spreading to an adjacent building. The fire was declared under control just before midnight.

No injuries were reported.

Flames briefly rekindled at one of the burned apartments Friday afternoon, but crews brought the fire back under control in a matter of minutes.

Lakes at Bluebonnet apartment building that caught fire last night just started smoking again out of the roof. St. George Fire just arrived @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4xjCU17YGg — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) May 3, 2019

All residents that were displaced were able to find refuge for the night with friends or family. The Red Cross was made aware of the fire and will contact, interview, and assist victims beginning Friday.

Two sisters, Ali and Cami White, lived at the unit where the fire sparked. Crews determined their residence to be a total loss—everything inside the home was destroyed, including one vehicle. Family and friends have initiated a GoFundMe page to help the girls get back on their feet. If you'd like to donate, click here.