Several days of clouds and showers

The stage is set for an extended unsettled weather pattern. Fortunately, no high impacts are expected.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: An approaching low pressure system will pull a warm front onshore today, providing afternoon showers and isolated storms. Do not expect area wide or a long duration of rain. Otherwise, clouds will stay overhead with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Barely any cooling will occur overnight and fog is likely to return.

Up Next: A wet weather pattern will linger through much of the week, as a low pressure system slowly crosses the country. A cold front will move into the region on Tuesday before driving through and into the Gulf on Wednesday. Behind it, high temperatures will drop from the upper 70s on Tuesday to the mid-50s by Thursday. High pressure will finally restore pleasant conditions for Friday and Saturday

THE EXPLANATION:

A surface low pressure system in the Southwest U.S. will move into the Midwest by Wednesday. Ahead of this, a warm front will lift through the local area on Monday. With this boundary, there may be enough lift for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to develop. However, rain coverage will only be in the 40 percent range. In the increasingly humid air mass established by the warm front, another night of fog is expected. On the associated cold front of this system will slip south into the area with more showers. Daytime heating will provide just enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop but the parameters are not favorable for severe weather or flooding. The cold front will pass on Wednesday morning but deep southwest flow aloft will maintain a threat of rain through Thursday due to overrunning. A short wave trough will dive southeast across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Friday, therefore flushing moisture from the region. A pair of dry and seasonable days are expected before the next system begins to affect the area on Sunday.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.