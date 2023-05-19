91°
Latest Weather Blog
Services scheduled for Southern Univ. student killed in New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Family and friends will remember a Southern University student who was killed one week ago outside a club in New Orleans, with funeral services announced on a Go Fund Me page established on behalf of the family.
Imani Williams was celebrating her 20th birthday when she and another woman were shot while leaving a hookah club. Both of them died from their injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Williams was a sophomore attending Southern University. She is described as a "humble, quiet and sweet soul who had dreams of living life to its full potential."
Trending News
The funeral will take place May 27th at 1 p.m. at a funeral home in the New Orleans area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR superintendent discusses Florida job prospect
-
Explicit: Mom curses out cameras as she's taken to jail
-
28-year-old shot, killed in parking garage just off LSU campus late Thursday...
-
Glen Oaks Crime Prevention District advances while residents debate the costs
-
At least a dozen vehicles damaged after debris littered busy I-10 exit...