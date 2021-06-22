74°
Senator Cleo Fields to address public regarding new mandatory Kindergarten law

Tuesday, June 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Sen. Cleo Fields

BATON ROUGE - Senator Cleo Fields (D- Baton Rouge) is scheduled to address the public regarding the passage of his mandatory Kindergarten Bill, SB 10, during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The bill, which was recently signed into law, requires that parents send their children to kindergarten or offer a home school equivalent.

The law goes into effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

During Tuesday's press conference, Senator Fields will explain how the new law complements Louisiana's goal of providing quality public education opportunities to all local children.

The conference begins at 10 a.m. and will take place at Capitol Elementary on Gus Young Avenue.



