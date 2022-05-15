87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate approves $300M for new Mississippi River bridge, still needs to pass through House

1 hour 35 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, May 15 2022 May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 5:18 PM May 15, 2022 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sunday, the Senate Committee on Finance approved a spending plan that included $300 million to be used for the new bridge.

According to The Advocate, teachers will also get a $1,500 pay raise, which is $500 less than the Governor wanted.

Trending News

The budget still needs to pass through the House to be signed by Governor Edwards by June 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days