Sen. Bill Cassidy talks with 2une In about broadband Internet, flood insurance
BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy stopped by 2une In Wednesday morning to talk about recent policies and plans.
He talked about Governor Jeff Landry expanding the GUMBO 2.0 program which would connect 100,000 homes to broadband Internet, including 60,000 in rural Louisiana where Internet is not readily accessible.
He also talked about the Children and Teen's Online Privacy Protection Act, which recently passed through the Senate.
He also talked about the rising costs of flood insurance and some legislation to reinvest in the maintaining of our state's shorelines.
You can watch the full interview above.
