Selena Gomez Files $10 Million Lawsuit against gaming company for stealing her likeness

Photo: Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co./MutantBox Interactive Limited/Flare Magazine

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the makers of a mobile game, claiming it uses her likeness, and those of other celebrities, without permission.

The game, “Clothes Forever — Styling Game,” allows users to buy “diamonds” for prices ranging from $.99 up to $99.99, and to go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities.

“Interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!” the promotional material states.

According to Variety, Gomez alleges that one of the characters is based on her even though she never agreed to have her likeness used.

“Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game,” the suit states. “Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.”

The game is distributedby China-based company, Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., and created by a British company called MutantBox Interactive Limited; Gomez is suing both of these organizations.

The suit notes that Gomez has “carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities” in a way that advances her goals and her image as a role model for youth.

In addition to her music and acting career, Gomez serves as executive producer for the series adaptation of the novel Thirteen Reasons Why and the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which follows eight undocumented families in the U.S.