Select COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal
Select drive-thru testing sites and mobile testing sites in Louisiana will suspend their services from Sunday, June 7 to Friday, June 12.
The testing sites that will close are those that are planned and supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
For the time being the Louisiana Army National Guard will shift their operations to storm support as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches Louisiana.
Testing should resume on Sunday, June 13 depending on recovery efforts.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, testing sites conducted under other programs at fixed facilities such as nursing homes and prisons will not be affected.
