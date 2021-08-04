See design options for part of new I-10 widening project over City Park Lake

BATON ROUGE - DOTD wants feedback on four design options for the span of I-10 that will eventually cross over City Park Lake.

The design comes as the state works on its huge redevelopment of I-10 from the west side of the river to the I-10/12 Split, the largest interstate rehab in the Greater Baton Rouge area, possibly since the interstate was built. It will add a lane in each direction and include new spans to replace the older I-10 road deck from just before Washington Street to the Perkins Road ramps.

Hired DOTD consultants called the bridge the "signature element" of the project.

Monuments will be constructed on the bridge with a pelican, one of Louisiana's signature icons.

DOTD asked for public input on four design options for the span. Click HERE to take the survey until August 31, 2021.

If you have trouble navigating the link, visit i10br.com and select the green ribbon titled “I-10 City Park Lake Signature Bridge Poll” to view and rank preferences of the bridge and tower designs.

Four bridge designs

Monument design options