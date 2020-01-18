See all the action from LSU's championship celebration

BATON ROUGE - Still pumped from Monday's epic championship game victory, the Nation Champions of LSU celebrated their fourth national title in school history with a parade and ceremony Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: FIREWORKS BLAST OFF AS COACH O TAKES HOLD OF THE TROPHY SATURDAY

Fans got to interact with players on the team as they commemorated LSU for their outstanding season. During the ceremony held inside the PMAC, various speakers including Joe Burrow, Coach Ed Orgeron, and other members of the team all talked about the Tiger's magical championship run.

MIKE IS THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/WsoehD4dEb — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020

Coach O signing autographs before the parade starts pic.twitter.com/T3xXq4EEsO — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020

Baton Rouge is being called in front of the PMAC. It's Parade Day! #GeauxTigers @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/MR4CkSVb9B — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 18, 2020