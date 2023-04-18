Latest Weather Blog
Second suspected prostitute linked to Nathan Millard's death arrested weeks later
BATON ROUGE - A second woman who may have witnessed Nathan Millard's death was captured Monday, arrest records show.
Tabbetha Barner, 33, was booked on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Investigative documents previously suggested that Barner and another woman, Tiffany Guidry, were hired by Millard and accused drug dealer Derrick Perkins hours before Millard's death in late February.
Perkins told police that Barner and Guidry were sharing drugs with Millard and having sex with him before he died. An autopsy later determined that Millard died from a combination of alcohol and multiple drugs in his system.
After his Millard's death, Perkins and Guidry allegedly rolled up Millard's body in a rug and dumped it near Scenic Highway.
Trending News
Police announced in late March they were looking to arrest Guidry and Barner. Guidry was arrested in a matter of days, but Barner had avoided arrest until Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge