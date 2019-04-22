78°
Second suspect arrested after items stolen from religious building
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies have arrested a second suspect responsible for burglarizing a religious building in Belle Rose last year.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jason Clifton was arrested for his involvement in the crime which happened on or about November 15. Detectives initiated an investigation into the incident and determined that several items had been stolen from the religious institution.
Authorities were able to link Jason and another suspect, 18-year-old Sage Clifton, to the crime. Sage was arrested on April 5, 2019.
Both suspects were charged with simple burglary of a religious building.
