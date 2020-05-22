Second suspect arrested after Hammond chase that left state troopers hurt

HAMMOND - A second suspect involved in a chase that left two Louisiana state troopers hurt was arrested Thursday.

Police announced Thursday afternoon that 18-year-old Nathan Anding of Holden was booked on several charges. The other suspect, 26-year-old Tyler Cox of Hammond, was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the pursuit.

Authorities say the two led state police and the Hammond Police Department on a chase around 2 a.m. around Wardline Road near Interstate 55.

The troopers deployed a tire deflation device meant to disable the suspect's vehicle and were successful in doing so. But as the troopers were retrieving the device from the roadway, they were hit by a Hammond Police unit that was also involved in the pursuit.

Both troopers were injured and rushed to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.

One trooper has been treated and released with minor injuries. The second trooper, George Baker, remains in critical condition at this time. State police is asking the Hammond community to donate blood at North Oaks Health System. Donations in Baker's name will go towards his blood bank account.

Cox and Anding crashed their vehicle on Wardline Road near Crapanzano Road during the pursuit but evaded authorities before ultimately being captured Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Anding is facing charges that include obstruction of justice, hit and run, negligent injury, driving without a license, switched license plates, domestic abuse battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I drugs.

The Hammond Police Department says Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Secret Service, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Killian Police Department, Ponchatoula Police Department, and Springfield Police Department assisted in the investigation.