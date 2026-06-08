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Second person arrested in incident at Madisonville restaurant that led to sheriff's arrest

2 hours 26 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 4:03 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MADISONVILLE — A second person was arrested in connection with an incident at a Madisonville restaurant that led to the arrest of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith

Smith was accused of choking, punching and kicking Robert Couvillon at Keith Young's Steakhouse on May 29. According to an arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said Smith initiated the attack without any prior confrontation.

Smith later turned himself in on warrants issued by the Attorney General's Office for one count of second-degree battery and two counts of disturbing the peace. 

During the investigation, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation identified Gregory Saurage as a participant in the alleged attack. Agents believe that Saurage identified the victim to Smith and that he allegedly encouraged the attack.

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Saurage surrendered to agents at the St. Tammany Parish Jail and was charged with one count of principal to second-degree battery. 

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