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BRPD: Woman arrested for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing person in the chest
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person in the chest multiple times on Sunday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roshunda Felder, 47, told officers that the victim initially lunged at her inside a home along Enterprise Street.
Police said that after that altercation ended, Felder grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim three to four times in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.
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Felder was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.
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