85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Woman arrested for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing person in the chest

1 hour 39 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 4:49 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person in the chest multiple times on Sunday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roshunda Felder, 47, told officers that the victim initially lunged at her inside a home along Enterprise Street. 

Police said that after that altercation ended, Felder grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim three to four times in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. 

Trending News

Felder was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days