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Waterways in Livingston Parish reopen after weekend closure is lifted

1 hour 15 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 7:43 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Waterways in Livingston Parish are reopening Monday morning after a parishwide closure due to rising water levels.

The closure will be lifted at 10 a.m., with waterways returning to normal use. 

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The closure was put into place by a parishwide proclamation from Parish President Randy Delatte as rising water levels caused localized flooding in several low-lying areas near waterways throughout the parish over the weekend.

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