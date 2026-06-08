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Waterways in Livingston Parish reopen after weekend closure is lifted
LIVINGSTON — Waterways in Livingston Parish are reopening Monday morning after a parishwide closure due to rising water levels.
The closure will be lifted at 10 a.m., with waterways returning to normal use.
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The closure was put into place by a parishwide proclamation from Parish President Randy Delatte as rising water levels caused localized flooding in several low-lying areas near waterways throughout the parish over the weekend.
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