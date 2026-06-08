BRPD arrests former Take 5 Oil Change employee after he allegedly broke into business, stole cash from safe

BATON ROUGE — A 27-year-old man who used to work at Take 5 Oil Change in Baton Rouge has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the Airline Highway business and stealing $200 from the safe.

According to a Baton Rouge Police warrant, Dejontay Wings broke a window in the garage at Take 5 Oil Change, walked around the office to find the safe and took cash from the safe around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025.

Police say the security camera malfunctioned during the theft and did not capture the suspected burglar's face, but the manager of the auto shop said he recognized the man as Wings by his distinctive walk. The manager added that Wings had been fired two weeks before the break-in.

On Saturday, Wings was arrested on simple burglary and criminal damage to property charges.