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Gonzales Police corporal arrested for allegedly punching deputy

3 hours 3 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 5:23 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Bess Casserleigh

GONZALES - A Gonzales Police corporal was arrested for battery in Ascension Parish after punching a sheriff's deputy. 

Ascension Parish jail rosters say Cpl. Brent Amy was booked on Monday at 3 p.m. for second-degree battery. 

Sheriff Bobby Weber said Amy got into a fight with an APSO deputy last week. 

In 2021, WBRZ reported that Amy was arrested for a DWI after running into a utility pole while driving under the influence in his personal vehicle. 

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WBRZ has reached out to Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and has not heard back. 

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