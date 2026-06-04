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St. Tammany Sheriff arrested on battery charge after incident at Madisonville restaurant
MADISONVILLE — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith was arrested Thursday on battery charges stemming from an incident at a Madisonville restaurant, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Smith turned himself in on warrants issued by the Attorney General's Office for one count of second-degree battery and two counts of disturbing the peace.
The sheriff is accused of choking, punching, and kicking Robert Couvillon at Keith Young's Steakhouse on May 29. According to an arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said Smith initiated the attack without any prior confrontation. Couvillon also reported smelling alcohol on Smith's breath, documents say.
In a statement, Smith said, "For the past ten years I have ignored hundreds of personal attacks directed at me by an individual who hides behind a computer screen. His actions were direct and intentional. As Sheriff, I have ignored the attacks, threats and lies directed at me. As a husband and father, the continued and worsening public harassment of my wife, the false statements against her and the body shaming of her are not only despicable, but unacceptable. Seeing the frustration and pain caused to your wife and family is something much harder to ignore."
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Smith was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, and his bond was set at $10,000.
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