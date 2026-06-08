Assumption Parish Schools offers students the ability to take 100% of their classes online

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Schools announced on Monday that it is offering students the ability to take 100% of their classes online through the Assumption Parish Schools Virtual Academy.

Students enrolled in the program will remain part of the Assumption Parish School system, allowing them to participate in school clubs, sports and events while also being eligible to graduate with a standard APSB diploma.

The district is also offering homeschooled students additional opportunities for dual enrollment as well as allowing them to participate in clubs, sports, and school events.

“The Virtual Academy provides a rigorous, flexible online program for self-motivated students. This program is a great alternative for students who thrive in a more flexible environment,” Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy said.

The Virtual Academy will allow students to learn at their own pace while reducing environmental stressors and accommodating diverse learning styles.

Dr. Barthelemy said the opportunities available to homeschoolers will also allow them greater access to classes offered by local colleges, as well as social activities to help the students become more well-rounded.

Students would also not have to take entrance exams to enter back into the Assumption Parish School System.

Families interested in exploring Assumption Parish School's nontraditional opportunities should contact the main office at 985-369-7251.