79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second officer involved in Alton Sterling shooting back on duty Thursday

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 1:41 PM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One of two police officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling is back at work Thursday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officer Howie Lake returned to work after a three-day suspension for his involvement in the 2016 shooting.

The officer who shot Sterling, Blane Salamoni, was fired Friday for his behavior during the encounter, which stirred up massive protests in Baton Rouge in the weeks that followed.

Trending News

BRPD confirmed Lake was back at work Thursday, but did not wish to share his assignment publicly.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days