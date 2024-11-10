Second ferry in Iberville Parish out of service

73°
Sunday, November 10 2024
PLAQUEMINE - DOTD said Sunday that one of the ferries in Iberville Parish is temporarily out of service due to mechanical issues, leaving only the main ferry to move people to and from Plaquemine and Sunshine. 

The ferry operates from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends, from the Plaquemine side. It departs Sunshine 15 minutes later.

This is the the third time that the second ferry has broken. In August, DOTD announced that it would be out for around four weeks for mechanical issues. On Oct. 23, the ferry was again out of service.

