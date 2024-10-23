85°
Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry out of service due to mechanical issues

55 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 3:11 PM October 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry in Iberville Parish is temporarily out of service due to mechanical issues, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Wednesday. 

LaDOTD said that new parts have been ordered for the ferry and that service is expected to resume late next week.

The same ferry was previously out of service in August.

The regular ferry will continue to run on its regular schedule. The regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. 

